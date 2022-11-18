World Cup 2022: Beer gross sales banned at World Cup stadiums in Qatar

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings – Full coverage details

Alcohol will not be sold at the World Cup’s eight stadiums in Qatar after Fifa changed its policy two days before the start of the tournament.

Those in corporate areas of stadiums at the tournament will still be able to purchase alcohol.

The World Cup starts on Sunday when Qatar play Ecuador.

“Following discussions between host country authorities and Fifa, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the Fifa fan festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar’s Fifa World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters,” said a statement from world football’s governing body.

“There is no impact to the sale of Bud Zero which will remain available at all Qatar’s World Cup stadiums.

“Host country authorities…