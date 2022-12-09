World Cup 2022: Brazil ‘in ache’ after exit on penalties in opposition to Croatia

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings – Full coverage details

It wasn’t supposed to end like this.

Brazil had danced into the quarter-finals of the World Cup but their dreams of a showpiece jig in the final ended in tears at Education City Stadium.

Croatia schooled the Samba stars on penalties to end hopes of a sixth triumph as they were dumped out of the competition by a European nation again.

It looked like Neymar would be the hero when he opened the scoring in extra time to equal Pele’s official scoring record for the men’s national team but – as the unused fifth penalty taker – he left the field in tears after what could be his final World Cup match.

After the game, it was confirmed that boss Tite would be leaving his job, the 61-year-old unable to add to his Copa America triumph in 2019, while Neymar hinted at international retirement.

“It is…