World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo a ‘complete genius’ for successful Portugal penalty – Fifa

Cristiano Ronaldo has been called a “total genius” by Fifa for the way in which he won a penalty for Portugal in their World Cup victory over Ghana.

The 37-year-old converted from the spot to become the first man to score at five different Fifa World Cups.

Portugal won 3-2, but the awarding of the spot-kick outraged Ghana boss Otto Addo, who said it was “not a penalty”.

At a briefing in Doha, Fifa technical study group (TSG) member Sunday Oliseh said strikers are “getting smarter”.

The TSG, which is led by former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, looks at each match and provides analysis including performance data and trends.

After 20 games in this tournament, nine penalties have been awarded, which is on track to reach the previous record of 24 that were given…