World Cup 2022: Croatia 4-1 Canada – Andrej Kramaric scores twice to ship Canada out

Canada had gone four World Cup games without scoring before Alphonso Davies’ goal

Alphonso Davies scored Canada’s first ever World Cup goal, but it was not enough to stop them being knocked out of the tournament following a defeat by Croatia.

Bayern Munich winger Davies’ second-minute opener gave Canada hope, but they ended up second best and have suffered back-to-back defeats in their first two group matches.

In Group F’s earlier game, Morocco shocked world number two side Belgium 2-0 and are second in the standings, behind 2018 finalists Croatia.

John Herdman’s outsiders scored from the game’s first attack after only 67 seconds courtesy of a towering header from Davies, who darted into the box and powerfully converted from Tajon Buchanan’s cross.

Croatia, though, did not panic after falling behind and created numerous chances, with striker Andrej Kramaric seeing a goal ruled out for offside.

But the former Leicester player then equalised with a first-time angled shot from Ivan…