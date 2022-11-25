World Cup 2022: Day of disappointment for England and Wales, however each can nonetheless qualify

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings – Full coverage details

It was a day of frustration for England and Wales at the World Cup in Qatar – but both teams still have a chance of qualifying for the knockout stage.

That meant England could have sealed their place in the next round with a win against the USA, but could only labour to a goalless draw.

The two teams now meet in their final group game on Tuesday.

Wales slip to deserved defeat

Wales looked to be hanging on to a battling point as the game ticked over into added time but two late goals from Roozbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian earned victory for Iran, who were thrashed 6-2 by England in their opening match.

Their task had been made harder when goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey was sent off with four minutes of normal time remaining, following a video assistant referee…