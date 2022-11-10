World Cup 2022: Denmark has pro-human rights shirt request rejected by Fifa

Denmark will wear “toned down” shirts during matches at the World Cup in Qatar

Denmark’s request for its players to be permitted to wear pro-human rights training shirts at the World Cup in Qatar has been rejected by Fifa.

The Danish football federation (DBU) asked if its players could wear shirts with the words “Human Rights for All”.

World football’s governing body prohibits all political messages and has asked teams to “focus on football” following a controversial build-up.

The DBU disputes that it is a political message but accepted the decision.

“For me, this is a jersey with a very simple message about universal human rights,” DBU director Jakob Jensen told Danish agency Ritzau.

Qatar has been criticised for its stance on same-sex relationships, human rights record and treatment of migrant workers in the lead up to the tournament, which begins on 20 November.

