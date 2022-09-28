World Cup 2022: Denmark to put on ‘toned down’ jerseys in protest at hosts Qatar

Kit provider Hummel say it “does not wish to be visible” during the World Cup in Qatar

Denmark will wear “toned down” shirts for the World Cup to protest against host Qatar’s human rights record and its treatment of migrant workers.

Kit provider Hummel has also designed a third, all-black kit, to represent the “colour of mourning”.

Hummel said it “does not wish to be visible” in a tournament it claims “has cost thousands of lives”.

“We support the Danish national team but that isn’t the same as supporting Qatar as a host nation,” it said.

As part of the design, the Denmark badge is also “toned down”. Their playing kit will be a plain red home shirt and an all-white second kit.

Denmark’s training kit sponsors will also withdraw their logos to give room for messages critical of Qatar.

Qatar officials have previously disputed the figures on the death of migrant workers working on World Cup facilities, saying the actual total figure at the time in 2021 was 37.

Hummel said: “We wish to make a…