World Cup 2022: England 1-2 France – Harry Kane misses penalty as Three Lions out

England’s World Cup campaign ended in disappointment as they went out despite a fine performance in the quarter-finals against France at Al Bayt Stadium.

France took a 17th-minute lead when Aurelien Tchouameni’s 25-yard drive beat Jordan Pickford low to his right.

England were the better team for long spells and created chances, deservedly pulling level nine minutes after the break when Kane beat Tottenham team-mate Hugo Lloris in convincing fashion with his penalty after Tchouameni fouled Bukayo Saka.

France regained the lead 12 minutes from time when Olivier Giroud headed in Antoine Griezmann’s perfect cross but England had a swift chance to draw level when Theo Hernandez fouled substitute Mason Mount in the box.

Kane had the opportunity to make history but uncharacteristically blazed his penalty over the top and England’s World Cup dream was over as France look forward to a semi-final against Morocco.

England’s exit so cruel

England have been accused of making timid exits at major…