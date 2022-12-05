World Cup 2022 – England 3-0 Senegal: ‘Gareth Southgate’s critics should admit he obtained it spot on once more’

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings – Full coverage details

Jordan Henderson’s sweeping finish was not simply the pivotal moment in England’s World Cup win over Senegal but a vindication of manager Gareth Southgate’s sure touch in team selection.

Henderson has been a lightning conductor for critics ready to poke at Southgate’s perceived conservatism, but if one pick showed the England manager’s priceless ability to shut out the noise and focus on the requirements of tournament football it was his decision to stick with Liverpool’s 32-year-old captain.

Needless to say, the court of social media opinion was vociferous in its condemnation of the choice before the game but Southgate is impervious to such outside influence and Henderson was central to a 3-0 win that sets up a quarter-final with France on Saturday.

When England were struggling…