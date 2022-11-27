World Cup 2022: England do not want ‘boos’ to know we did not play properly – Marcus Rashford

England’s 0-0 draw with the United States saw them miss the chance to wrap up qualification for the knockout stage with a game to spare

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December

England’s players do not “need fans to boo” them to know they have not played well, says forward Marcus Rashford.

The Three Lions sit top of Group B and remain in a strong position to reach the last 16, largely because of their 6-2 thrashing of Iran in their opener.

Friday’s lacklustre 0-0 draw against USA was greeted by loud jeers from fans at the final whistle.

“I feel like if we play well in the next game, that USA game will be forgotten,” said 25-year-old Rashford.

“It’s not a nice feeling. But to be honest we don’t need fans to boo us to know we have not played well. It was a feeling that was mutual among the group -…