World Cup 2022: England, Wales & different European nations in talks over OneLove armbands

The OneLove armband promotes diversity and inclusion – and is a symbol aimed at standing up to discrimination

England, Wales and other European nations are in talks over whether to proceed with their plans for their captains to wear a OneLove armband at the World Cup in Qatar.

The captains of nine nations, including England’s Harry Kane and Gareth Bale of Wales, had planned to wear the armband to promote diversity and inclusion.

But they have been warned by Fifa officials that wearing the armband would be a breach of its rules and risk a sporting sanction for captains, such as a booking.

With England due to kick off their World Cup campaign against Iran at 13:00 GMT on Monday, it remains unclear whether the Football Association (FA) will drop its plans for…