World Cup 2022: Event in Qatar set to get underneath manner

Argentina shirts are by far the most popular choice of kit on show in Doha

After 12 years of questions, criticisms and conjecture, the Fifa World Cup in Qatar will finally get under way on Sunday.

The build-up to the first tournament to be held in a Muslim country in the Middle East has been overshadowed by a number of controversies.

But Fifa has asked all 32 competing nations to “focus on the football” and hosts Qatar will kick off the tournament against Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium (16:00 GMT).

The home nations that have qualified are in the same group and in action the following day, with England up against Iran (13:00), before Wales play USA (19:00).

BBC Sport looks at the list of controversies, the excitement building on the ground in Qatar, and who could…