World Cup 2022: Feminine refs ‘a constructive message’ for ladies in Qatar – Stephanie Frappart

It’s a good sign to see women referees at the men’s World Cup – Frappart

Having female referees at the World Cup helps send a positive message over women’s rights in Qatar, says Stephanie Frappart.

The 38-year-old Frenchwoman will be the first woman to referee at a men’s World Cup in Thursday’s group-stage game between Costa Rica and Germany.

Frappart will be joined by assistant referees Brazil’s Neuza Back and Mexican Karen Diaz Medina at Al Bayt Stadium, forming the first all-female on-field officiating team in the history of the tournament.

She is one of three female referees selected to officiate in the tournament, the first time it has happened in a men’s World Cup.

Rwanda’s Salima Mukansanga and Yoshimi Yamashita of Japan are the other two women referees to be chosen.

“We know there are some difficulties there for women,” Frappart said.

“But I think and I hope that this World Cup will help them.

“I have always been made welcome [in Qatar], so there is no problem. I am not afraid…