World Cup 2022: Fifa opens disciplinary towards Serbia over controversial Kosovo flag

The controversial flag was also held up by Serbia fans in the stadium

Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Serbia’s football association after its team hung a controversial flag depicting Kosovo in their dressing room prior to their World Cup defeat by Brazil.

The flag showed an outline of Kosovo filled with the Serbia flag, with the words ‘no surrender’.

Tensions are running high between ethnic Serbs and the Albanian-led government in Kosovo, amid fears violence could flare up again, 23 years after the Kosovo war.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 but Serbia – an ally of Russia – does not recognise it as an independent country.

On Friday, the Football Federation of Kosovo (FFK) submitted a complaint to Fifa, football’s world…