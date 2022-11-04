World Cup 2022: Fifa tells all competing nations to ‘deal with soccer’ in Qatar

Norway players, including Erling Haaland (far left), wore shirts last year saying ‘human rights on and off the pitch’ in protest of the Qatar World Cup. Norway have not qualified for the tournament.

Fifa has written to all 32 teams competing at the World Cup telling them to “now focus on the football” following a controversial build-up.

Host Qatar has been criticised for its stance on same-sex relationships, its human rights record and its treatment of migrant workers.

The tournament starts on 20 November.

The letter urges that football should not be “dragged” into ideological or political “battles” and it should not be “handing out moral lessons”.

Peaceful protests have been planned by some players.

England’s Harry Kane and nine other captains of European teams will be wearing ‘One Love’ armbands.

Denmark will wear “toned-down” shirts to protest against Qatar, with kit provider Hummel saying it “does not wish to be visible” in a tournament it claims “has cost thousands of lives”.