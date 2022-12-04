World Cup 2022: Fifa’s Arsene Wenger criticises efficiency of protesting nations

Host nation : Qatar Dates : 20 November-18 December Coverage : Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings-Full coverage details

Arsene Wenger has suggested countries that protested at the World Cup saw their on-field performances suffer.

Germany players covered their mouths before their opening defeat against Japan after Fifa threatened “unlimited” sanctions against players who wore the anti-discrimination OneLove armband.

“The teams [who performed well] were mentally ready,” Wenger said.

“They had the mindset to focus on the competition and not on political demonstrations.”

Former Arsenal manager Wenger, who is Fifa’s head of global football development, was speaking at a media briefing on Sunday.

Germany’s football federation was the most vocal in pressing for the OneLove armbands to be worn by players and said “extreme blackmail” led to Germany, Denmark, Belgium, Netherlands, Wales, England and Switzerland…