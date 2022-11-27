World Cup 2022: Fouling Neymar ‘has to cease’, Brazil coach Tite says

Host nation : Qatar Dates : 20 November-18 December Coverage : Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings – Full coverage details

Brazil head coach Tite says the high number of fouls on Neymar “has to be stopped” after the forward was injured in their group-stage win over Serbia.

Neymar appeared to be in tears on the bench after being substituted in the 80th minute with a sprained ankle.

The 30-year-old was on the receiving end of a heavy tackle from Nikola Milenkovic in the 2-0 win on Thursday.

“If you want to celebrate the football, you have to pay attention to the fouls,” said Tite.

“They focus on specific players. This is the effect. This has to be stopped.”

Since his first World Cup in 2014, Neymar has been fouled 53 times in the competition, at least 11 more than any other player.

He was fouled nine times against Serbia, more than any other player in their opening match in…