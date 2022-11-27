World Cup 2022: Iran complain to Fifa over flag change on social media by US

Iran are second in Group B and play the United States on Tuesday

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings – Full coverage details

Iran’s football federation has complained to Fifa after the Islamic Republic emblem was removed from its flag in social media posts by the United States team.

Before their World Cup meeting on Tuesday, the US removed the Allah symbol in graphics posted on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

The US said they decided not to use Iran’s official flag to show “support for the women in Iran fighting for basic human rights”, amid mass anti-government protests in the country.

The protests in Iran, met with a fierce crackdown, have been sparked by the death in custody in September of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was detained by morality police for allegedly breaking the strict rules around head…