World Cup 2022: Iran gamers decline to sing nationwide anthem

Iran declined to sing their national anthem before their World Cup match with England in an apparent expression of support for anti-government protests in their home country.

Some fans shouted and jeered during the anthem and others held up signs saying “Woman, Life, Freedom”.

Iran boss Carlos Queiroz had said his players were “free to protest”.

There has been a fierce crackdown on protests in Iran sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini in September.

The 22-year-old Amini was detained by morality police for allegedly breaking the strict rules around head coverings.

Human rights activists have said more than 400 protesters have been killed and 16,800 others arrested in a crackdown by Iran’s security forces.

Iran’s leaders say the protests are “riots”…