World Cup 2022: Iran gamers sing nationwide anthem earlier than Wales sport

Iran’s players sang their national anthem before Friday’s World Cup game against Wales after not doing so before their opener against England.

As the players joined in with the anthem on Friday, loud jeers could be heard from Iran fans in the stadium.

Mass protests in Iran in recent months have been met with a fierce crackdown.

They have been sparked by the death in custody in September of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was detained by morality police for allegedly breaking the strict rules around head coverings.

A woman in the crowd against Wales had dark red tears painted under her eyes and held a football jersey with “Mahsa Amini – 22” printed on it, while a man standing next to her has the slogan ‘women, life, freedom’ on his top.