World Cup 2022: ITV pundit Nadia Nadim reveals mom’s demise after leaving broadcast

Denmark forward Nadia Nadim has said her mother died after being hit by a truck.
The former Manchester City player, 34, is one of ITV’s World Cup pundits and was on the panel for the 0-0 draw between Denmark and Tunisia on Tuesday.
At full-time, host Mark Pougatch said Nadim had left the broadcast, and on Wednesday she said her mother “was killed by a truck”.
“Words cannot describe what I’m feeling,” Nadim tweeted.
“I have lost the most important person in my life and it happened so sudden and unexpected. She was only 57.
“She was a warrior who had fought for every inch of her life. She didn’t give me life once but twice, and everything I/we are is because of her.
“I…