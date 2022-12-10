World Cup 2022: Morocco are ‘Rocky’ of match after beating Portugal

Watch Moroccan fans celebrate historic World Cup win

History makers.

Three previous African sides had reached the quarter-finals of the competition – but could not take that step further.

This time, it was different.

Marvellous Morocco have lit up this World Cup – and their fans got their reward by witnessing their side becoming the first from their continent to reach the semi-finals.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal were sent home, and the Atlas Lions go roaring on courtesy of Youssef En-Nesyri’s first-half headed winner.

“We are becoming a team everyone loves because we are showing what we can achieve,” said victorious boss Walid Regragui.

“If you show the passion, heart and belief, you can succeed and my players have shown that. It is not a miracle – those in Europe might say it is, but we…