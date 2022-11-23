World Cup 2022: OneLove armband – Germany gamers cowl mouths amid row with Fifa

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings – Full coverage details

Germany players covered their mouths during the team photograph before their World Cup opener against Japan amid the row with Fifa over the OneLove armband.

The gesture follows Fifa threatening players with a booking for wearing the OneLove armband during games in Qatar.

The captains of seven European nations were set to wear it to promote diversity and inclusion.

“It wasn’t about making a political statement,” said the Germany football federation (DFB) on Twitter.

“Human rights are non-negotiable. That should be taken for granted, but it still isn’t the case. That’s why this message is so important to us.

“Denying us the armband is the same as denying us a voice. We stand by our position.”

Germany were one of the teams that had planned to wear the OneLove…