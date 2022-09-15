World Cup 2022: Public again Qatar staff’ fund – Amnesty survey

New venues and stadiums have been constructed for the World Cup in Qatar

Almost three quarters of adults in the UK would support Fifa using World Cup revenue to compensate migrant workers who suffered during preparations for the tournament in Qatar, according to a new survey by Amnesty International.

The YouGov poll also found that 70% wanted the Football Association to speak out on human rights issues associated with the event.

Earlier this year the campaign group urged Fifa to set up a compensation fund of at least £350m for workers who have suffered “human rights abuses”.

The sum suggested is equal to the 2022 World Cup prize money fund.

Amnesty says Fifa is expected to make an estimated £5bn from the tournament.

It is estimated up to 30,000 migrant labourers have been used on projects to build seven stadiums for the finals in Qatar, as well as a new airport, new metro and new roads.

More than 17,000 adults across 15 countries were surveyed and with almost 73% supporting World Cup…