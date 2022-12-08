World Cup 2022: Qatar match chief criticised for migrant employee loss of life feedback

Death is part of life, says World Cup chief

The chief executive of the Qatar World Cup has been criticised by human rights groups for saying “death is a natural part of life” when asked about a migrant worker’s death at the tournament.

Football’s world governing body Fifa said it was “deeply saddened” following the death of the worker during the group stages.

In an interview with Reuters, tournament boss Nasser Al Khater said he was “disappointed” at journalists’ questions on the matter.

“The Qatari official’s comment displays a callous disregard for the migrant worker who has died,” Human Rights Watch representative Rothna Begum said.

“His statement that deaths happen and that it’s natural when it does, ignores the truth that many migrant worker deaths were preventable.”

A Filipino national fell to his death while carrying out repairs at a resort used as a training base by the Saudi Arabian team, The Athletic reported. external-link

Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers was one of the main…