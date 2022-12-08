World Cup 2022: Raheem Sterling to return to Qatar for England v France

Raheem Sterling scored in England’s opening game of the World Cup – a 6-2 victory over Iran

England winger Raheem Sterling is to return to Qatar before Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final against France.

Sterling’s spokesperson said he left the England camp to “prioritise the wellbeing” of his three young children.

He missed England’s 3-0 win over Senegal in the last 16, but is expected to rejoin the squad in Al Wakrah on Friday, 9 December.

Sterling, who has 81 international caps, scored for England in a 6-2 win against Iran in their opening game at the World Cup.

He also started the goalless draw against the United States before being an unused substitute in the 3-0 win against Wales that saw England qualify for the knockout stages as group winners.

His…