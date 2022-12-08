World Cup 2022: Spain boss Luis Enrique leaves position after last-16 exit

Luis Enrique has been in charge for four years

Luis Enrique has left his role as Spain manager after they were knocked out of the World Cup by Morocco.

The 52-year-old took charge of the side in 2018 and guided Spain to the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said a “new project” should start but did not put a time frame on when a new boss would be announced.

“We would like to thank Luis Enrique and his entire coaching staff,” the RFEF said in a statement.

The former Spain midfielder stepped away from his role for a short period in 2019 because his late daughter had been diagnosed with bone cancer, before returning for the side’s impressive Euros run in the tournament that was delayed by a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

