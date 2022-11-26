World Cup 2022: Tunisia 0-1 Australia – Mitchell Duke provides Australians essential win

Mitchell Duke is the second Australian to score a header at the World Cup, after Tim Cahill who did so twice – against Serbia in 2010 and Chile in 2014

Australia held on to a narrow first-half lead to pick up a crucial victory over Tunisia that keeps alive their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup last 16.

Knowing defeat would see them make an early exit from the competition, Graham Arnold’s side came out of the blocks full of energy and intent.

Mitchell Duke took advantage of their positive start when he superbly flicked Craig Goodwin’s cross into the far corner to put them 1-0 up after 23 minutes.

That sparked an outburst of jubilant celebration from the small contingent of Australia fans behind the goal, which momentarily silenced the hostile and unwavering support for Tunisia.

Hissed and jeered throughout by striking clusters of Tunisia fans draped in red at the Al Janoub Stadium, Australia held their nerve to claim their first victory at a World Cup since 2010.

They survived a…