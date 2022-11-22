World Cup 2022: Virgil van Dijk hits again at criticism over OneLove armband row

The Netherlands beat Senegal 2-0 in their World Cup opener on Monday

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings – Full coverage details

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk has hit back at criticism accusing European teams at the World Cup of having no “backbone” after they decided against wearing the OneLove armband.

The captains of seven countries, including England and Wales, planned to wear the armband during matches to promote diversity and inclusion.

But the plans were dropped because of Fifa’s threat of players being booked.

The captains are instead wearing Fifa-approved ‘No Discrimination’ armbands.

“I play in a position where a yellow card is not useful. I became a football player and I want to play these kind of tournaments,” Van Dijk told Dutch broadcaster NOS.

Speaking after the Netherlands’ 2-0 win over Senegal…