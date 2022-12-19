World Cup 2022: Was Argentina’s win over France the perfect ever ultimate?

“We’ll never see anything like this again.”

It had everything. Superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe going head to head. Dramatic comeback goals. And a nerve-wracking penalty shootout decider.

Social media was sent into meltdown, sports stars around the world were transfixed and those in Lusail Stadium were treated to a mouth-watering showpiece.

“I couldn’t imagine that happening – where you see two great teams going toe to toe and no-one takes a back step,” said Ferdinand on BBC One.

“The two superstars on either team slugging it out, goal for goal…magnificent.”

Ex-England striker Alan Shearer added: “We’re breathless, it was just an unbelievable final. I’ve never seen anything like it and I don’t think I’ll ever see anything like it again. It was staggering.”

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said he was “calm” afterwards, but could not hide his elation.

“The match was completely insane. I know we had a good match, we could have won in the first 90 minutes,” he said.

“I have the…