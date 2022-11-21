World Cup 2022: Welsh dismay and anger at Fifa’s OneLove armband stance

Gareth Bale wore the OneLove captain’s armband in a Nations League game against Belgium in September 2022

Leading Welsh football figures and organisations have reacted with dismay, anger and disappointment over Fifa’s OneLove armband stance at the World Cup in Qatar.

Fifa threatened bookings for any players who wear the armbands.

Wales’ Gareth Bale was among a group of European national captains who had planned to wear the armband to promote diversity and inclusion.

“We’re frustrated. We’re disappointed,” said the Football Association of Wales.

“But we remain with the belief that football is for everyone and stand with our LGBTQ+ members of the Welsh football family.

“Mae pêl-droed i bawb [football is for everyone].”

