World Cup 2022: When is it happening and why is Qatar internet hosting?

The last two spots in football’s 2022 World Cup finals will be decided this week when the intercontinental play-offs are held in Doha, Qatar.

The tournament, which begins in November, will be the first World Cup to take place in the Middle East and the first at this time of year.

However, the decision to hold it in Qatar has attracted controversy.

When is the 2022 World Cup and how hot will it be?

The World Cup finals are being held between 21 November and 18 December – a time when the temperature in Qatar usually reaches 25C (77F).

Had the finals been held in June and July, as they normally are, the matches would have been played in temperatures exceeding 40C and possibly reaching 50C.

Qatar initially proposed to hold the finals during the summer in air-conditioned enclosed stadiums, but the plan was rejected.

What are the problems in holding a World Cup in the winter?

November and December are busy months for European football clubs and many players will be called up to play for…