World Cup 2023: England will face Denmark and China at World Cup

European champions England will face Denmark and China at the Women’s World Cup in 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.

They will be joined by either Senegal, Haiti or Chile in Group D.

The Lionesses will be based in Australia, with group games in Brisbane, Sydney and Adelaide.

The Republic of Ireland, making their tournament debut, are in Group B with co-hosts Australia, Olympic champions Canada and Nigeria.

The Republic will also be based in Australia, with group games in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane.

China are ranked 15th in the world and were runners-up in 1999, missing out to the US, while Denmark were Euros runners-up in 2017, losing out to the Netherlands.

The tournament takes place between 20 July and 20 August next year with the opening match and opening ceremony played in Auckland, New Zealand and the final taking place at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

There are 32 teams taking part in the tournament, an increase on the 24 that played in the last World Cup in France in 2019.

Of the 32…