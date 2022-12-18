World Cup last: ‘No-one can now deny Messi is without doubt one of the recreation’s best’

Lionel Messi strode alone into a single spotlight amid the darkness at Lusail Stadium to finally take possession of the one prize that has remained painfully out of reach throughout his silver-lined career.

The 35-year-old Argentina maestro rubbed his hands together in glorious anticipation of his crowning glory, donning the traditional Arab robe known as a bisht, before finally lifting the World Cup to the sky amid an explosion of flashlights and pyrotechnics.

Messi had achieved his dream. The gap in his glittering collection had been filled – the set complete after arguably the most spectacular World Cup final in history, a game for the ages that tore at the emotions and played havoc with the pulse rates before Argentina’s icon reached his summit.

He can now add the World Cup to seven Ballons d’Or, four Champions Leagues, one Copa America and 10 La Liga titles with Barcelona and a Ligue 1 in France with Paris St-Germain.

This was the one. This was the trophy that Messi’s millions…