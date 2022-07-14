World Cup League 2: Chris Greaves & Safyaan Sharif earn Scotland win over Namibia

Chris Greaves in action for Scotland at last year’s World Cup

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2, Titwood, Glasgow Namibia 215-7 (50 overs): Erasmus 56, Frylinck 60*, Tahir 3-38 Main 3-38 Scotland 219-7 (48.5 overs): MacLeod 59, Greaves 53* Sharif 40*, Trumpelmann 3-41 Scotland win by three wickets Scorecard

Chris Greaves and Safyaan Sharif produced a stirring eighth-wicket partnership to steer Scotland to a World Cup League 2 victory over Namibia in Glasgow.

Greaves was 53 not out and Sharif 40 not out as the hosts made 219-7 to win with seven balls to spare.

Scotland had been wobbling on 136-7, despite a solid 59 from Calum MacLeod.

But some big hitting from Greaves and Sharif got them over the line at an overcast and blustery Titwood.

Scotland, who beat Namibia by 77 runs on Sunday and lost to Nepal by five wickets on Wednesday, complete this tri-series against Nepal at the same ground on Sunday.

Captain Gerhard Erasmus made 56, while Jan Frylinck finished on 60 not out as Namibia posted…