World Cup League 2: Scotland carry trophy after loss to Nepal

Scotland players and staff celebrate after being presented with the World Cup League 2 trophy

ICC Men’s World Cup League 2, Kirtipur, Nepal Scotland 212 (46.1 overs): Munsey 60, Cross 42; Lamichhane 4-45 Nepal 213-8 (44.1 overs) Paudel 95*, Karan 31*; Watt 3-29 Nepal win by two wickets Scorecard

Scotland ended a successful World Cup League 2 campaign on a frustrating note, losing to Nepal in Kirtipur for the second time in a week.

Opener George Munsey made 60 on his 30th birthday, but the Scottish tail wilted from 175-6 in the 35th over to 212 all out in the 47th over.

Nepal recovered from 61-5 to win by two wickets with 35 balls left as captain Rohit Paudel finished on 95 not out.

Scotland had sealed top spot in the table with three games remaining.

It was just a 10th defeat in 36 matches for Shane Burger’s side, with the head coach now leaving for a position at Somerset.

Wicketkeeper Matthew Cross reached 42 and Brandon McMullen put on 31 as Sandeep Lamichhane accounted for four of Scotland’s…