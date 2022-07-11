World Cup League 2: Scotland defeat Namibia by 77 runs in Glasgow

By
CayamnMamaNews
-
Scotland batter George Munsey


George Munsey’s unbeaten 71 helped Scotland to victory
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2, Titwood, Glasgow
Scotland 258-6 (50 overs): MacLeod 50, Munsey 71*; Erasmus 3-56
Namibia 181 (43 overs) Louwrens 47, Loftie-Eaton 50; Sharif 5-35
Scotland won by 77 runs
Scorecard

Scotland got off to a winning start in the latest round of World Cup League 2 fixtures, beating Namibia by 77 runs.

Calum MacLeod made 50 and George Munsey was not out on 71 as the hosts reached 258-6 from their 50 overs in Glasgow.

Hamza Tahir took two wickets in two balls in his second over to leave Namibia on 5-2, which soon became 8-3.

It proved irretrievable despite a fourth-wicket stand of 96 from Lo-handre Louwrens and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton.

Scottish openers Kyle Coetzer (29) and Matthew Cross (28) put on 58 for the first wicket at a sun-drenched Titwood.

Richie Berrington, in his first match since succeeding Coetzer as captain, added just one run in the four balls he faced.

However, MacLeod steadied the ship with a…



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR