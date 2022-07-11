World Cup League 2: Scotland defeat Namibia by 77 runs in Glasgow

George Munsey’s unbeaten 71 helped Scotland to victory

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2, Titwood, Glasgow Scotland 258-6 (50 overs): MacLeod 50, Munsey 71*; Erasmus 3-56 Namibia 181 (43 overs) Louwrens 47, Loftie-Eaton 50; Sharif 5-35 Scotland won by 77 runs Scorecard

Scotland got off to a winning start in the latest round of World Cup League 2 fixtures, beating Namibia by 77 runs.

Calum MacLeod made 50 and George Munsey was not out on 71 as the hosts reached 258-6 from their 50 overs in Glasgow.

Hamza Tahir took two wickets in two balls in his second over to leave Namibia on 5-2, which soon became 8-3.

It proved irretrievable despite a fourth-wicket stand of 96 from Lo-handre Louwrens and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton.

Scottish openers Kyle Coetzer (29) and Matthew Cross (28) put on 58 for the first wicket at a sun-drenched Titwood.

Richie Berrington, in his first match since succeeding Coetzer as captain, added just one run in the four balls he faced.

However, MacLeod steadied the ship with a…