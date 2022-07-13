World Cup League 2: Scotland endure five-wicket loss to Nepal in Glasgow

Nepal bowler Sompal Kami took three Scottish wickets on a bad day for Scotland at Titwood

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2, Titwood, Glasgow Scotland 144 (42.5 overs): Main 64*; Aadil Alam 3-31, Kami 3-40 Nepal 146-5 (25.1 overs): Sheikh 71, Paudel 34*; Main 3-46 Nepal win by five wickets Scorecard

Scotland slumped to a five-wicket loss at home to Nepal in the latest round of World Cup League 2 fixtures.

Gavin Main completed an international career-best 64 not out but Scotland were dismissed for a very disappointing 144 with 7.1 overs remaining.

Aasif Sheikh led the way for Nepal with 71 as the visitors reached 146-5 in the 26th over at Titwood in Glasgow.

Fellow opener Kushal Bhurtel made 27 before Main took the first of three wickets, while Rohit Paudel hit the winning runs to end the day on 34 not out.

Former Durham bowler Main had earlier rescued the Scots from the verge of complete collapse, with his unbeaten 64 coming off 59 balls and including seven fours and one six.

