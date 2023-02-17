World Cup League 2: Scotland lose by three wickets to Nepal after Leask unbeaten century

Leask hit nine sixes and three fours on his way to a maiden one-day international century

ICC Men’s World Cup League 2, Kirtipur, Nepal Scotland 274-9 (50 overs): Leask 107*; Lamichhane 3-27 Nepal 275-7 (47 overs): Malla 81, Singh Airee 85*; Watt 3-43 Nepal win by three wickets Scorecard

Michael Leask’s unbeaten century was not enough to prevent Scotland losing by three wickets to Nepal in Kirtipur.

Two days after sealing top spot in World Cup League 2, the Scots made 274-9 from their 50 overs.

The hosts overhauled that total with 18 balls to spare, with Kushal Malla putting on 81 and Dipendra Singh Airee not out on 85.

Leask had clobbered nine sixes on his way to 107 not out from 85 balls and later took one wicket.

Chris Sole and Mark Watt each took three wickets but could not prevent hosts Nepal from picking up just their 10th win of the tournament.

Scotland had earned a 23rd victory on Wednesday against Namibia to clinch first place in the seven-team table.

They will end a successful…