World Cup qualifier: Brandon McMullen’s 136 helps Scotland beat Oman and attain Tremendous Six

Brandon McMullen had registered just 14 runs prior to his 136 against Oman

Scotland v Oman World Cup qualifier – Group B, Bulawayo Scotland 320 all out (50 overs): McMullen 136, Berrington 60; Khan 5-55 Oman 244-9 (50 overs): Khushi 69; Greaves 5-53 Scotland win by 76 runs Scorecard

Brandon McMullen’s powerhouse 136 led Scotland to the Super Six stage of the World Cup Qualifier as Oman were beaten by 76 runs.

McMullen registered the highest total in the tournament, with Doug Watson’s side reaching 320 all out, Bilal Khan taking five wickets.

Only Naseem Khushi was able to make a significant dent in Oman’s target, caught at 69 by Chris McBride.

The Scots complete Group B against Sri Lanka on Tuesday (08:00 BST).

Like Scotland, Sri Lanka have three wins out of three, after beating Ireland by 133 runs on Sunday.

McBride went lbw for Scotland in Oman’s first over, but McMullen’s 136, including three sixes, gave the Scots the momentum they needed, with captain Richie Berrington contributing 60.