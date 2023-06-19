World Cup Qualifier: Eire undergo blow with five-wicket defeat by Oman

Aaqib Ilyas in action for Oman as Ireland wicket-keeper Lorcan Tucker looks on

World Cup Qualifier Group B, Bulawayo, Ireland v Oman Ireland 281-7 (50 overs): Dockrell 91*, Tector 52, Tucker 26; B Khan 2-64, Butt 2-65 Oman 285-5 (48.1 overs): Prajapati 72, Maqsood 59, Ilyas 52; Little 2-47, Adair 2-47 Oman won by five wickets Scorecard

Ireland’s hopes of qualifying for the World Cup later this year suffered an early blow with a five-wicket defeat by Oman in their opening qualifying game.

After losing the toss, Ireland made 281-7 off their 50 overs, George Dockrell ending unbeaten on 91, and Harry Tector scoring 52 in Zimbabwe.

Oman reached 285-5 in reply with 11 balls to spare, Kashyap Prajapati top-scoring with 72.

Ireland face Scotland in their next Group B game in Bulawayo on Wednesday.

That is followed by fixtures against Sri Lanka on Sunday and the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, with the top three from both groups advancing to a Super Six stage.

The top two from the 10-team tournament will…