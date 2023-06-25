World Cup Qualifier: Eire’s World Cup hopes ended by heavy loss in opposition to Sri Lanka

Wanindu Hasaranga has now taken 16 wickets in the World Cup qualifier tournament

Ireland v Sri Lanka: World Cup Qualifier – Group B, Bulawayo Sri Lanka 325 all out (49.5 overs): Karunaratne 103, Samarawickrama 82, D de Silva 42; Adair 4-46, McCarthy 3-56 Ireland 192 all out (31 overs): Campher 39, Tector 33; Hasaranga 5-79 Sri Lanka win by 133 runs Scorecard

Ireland’s lingering hopes of qualifying for the World Cup are over after they suffered a 133-run defeat by Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe.

Wanindu Hasaranga made it 16 wickets from three qualifiers with 5-79 as Group B leaders Sri Lanka moved through to the Super Six stage.

It was a third loss from three games in what has been a disappointing qualifier tournament for the Irish side.

They lost to Oman and Scotland in their opening group matches.

That left Ireland needing to beat the Sri Lankans on Sunday to maintain any chance of progressing.

However, all they have to play for now is aiming to avoid finishing bottom of Group B by beating current…