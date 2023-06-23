World Cup qualifier: Scotland cruise to 111-run win over UAE

Scotland captain Richie Berrington led the way in Bulawayo with an innings of 127

Scotland United Arab Emirates: World Cup qualifier – Group B, Bulawayo Scotland 282-8 (50 overs): Berrington 127, Watt 44*, Leask 41; Siddique 3-49 United Arab Emirates 171 (35.3 overs): Waseem 36; Sharif 4-20, Sole 3-37 Scotland win by 111 runs Scorecard

Scotland made it two wins from two at the World Cup qualifier, sweeping past United Arab Emirates by 111 runs.

Captain Richie Berrington was the Scottish hero with the bat, making 127 to steer his team to 282-8.

UAE kept their noses in front in terms of run rate, but losing wickets at regular intervals meant they could never build any real pressure.

Sayfaan Sharif took 4-20 and Chris Sole managed 3-37 to make it a rare success for the side batting first in Zimbabwe.

Scotland, who enjoyed a dramatic final-ball victory over Ireland on Wednesday, were in trouble at 25-3 in the ninth over as the sharp bowling of Junaid Siddique accounted for openers Chris McBride and…