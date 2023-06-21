World Cup Qualifier: Scotland hit 4 off closing ball to edge Eire by one wicket in thrilling end

Brandon McMullen celebrates after taking one of his five wickets

Ireland v Scotland: World Cup Qualifier – Group B, Bulawayo Ireland 286-8 (50 overs): Campher 120, Dockrell 69; McMullen 5-34 Scotland 289-9 (50 overs): Leask 91*, McBride 56, Watt 47; Adair 3-57 Scotland win by one wicket Scorecard

Michael Leask edged a four off the final ball to secure a dramatic one-wicket win for Scotland over Ireland in their World Cup Qualifier Group B game.

Curtis Campher’s superb 120 had helped Ireland to a total of 286-8, with Brandon McMullen taking 5-34.

Scotland looked to be in trouble at 122-6 but Leask’s brilliant unbeaten 91 saw them snatch victory in a thriller.

Scotland were playing their first match of their campaign while Ireland lost to Oman in their opening game on Monday.

That five-wicket defeat had come as an early setback to Ireland’s hopes of advancing to the Super Six stage of the tournament and the loss to Scotland represents another major blow with fixtures against Sri Lanka on Sunday…