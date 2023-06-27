World Cup Qualifier: Scotland lose by 82 runs towards Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka reached 245 all out against Scotland

ICC World Cup Qualifier – Group B, Bulawayo Sri Lanka 245 all out (50 overs): Nissanka 75, Asalanka 63; Greaves 4-32 Scotland 163 all out (29 overs): Greaves 56 not out, McBride 29; Hasaranga 3-42 Sri Lanka won by 82 runs Scorecard

Scotland sustained their first defeat of the World Cup Qualifier as Sri Lanka won by 82 runs in Bulawayo.

With both sides already through to the Super Six stage, Chris Greaves took four wickets during Sri Lanka’s innings of 245 all out, Pathum Nissanka top scoring on 75.

The Scots lost half their wickets early on and despite Greaves’ 56 not out, they were all out for 163 in reply.

Scotland next face West Indies on Saturday (08:00 BST).

Sri Lanka meet the Netherlands 24 hours earlier.

In the Super Six, Scotland will meet the top three teams from Group A, which also includes hosts Zimbabwe and the Dutch.

Results against fellow Group B teams Sri Lanka and Oman are carried forward, meaning the Scots have one win and one loss so…