World Cup Qualifier: Stephen Doheny left of Eire squad for Zimbabwe match

Stephen Doheny made his international debut against Zimbabwe in January

Ireland opener Stephen Doheny has been dropped from the squad to compete in next month’s World Cup Qualifier.

The top two from the 10-team tournament in Zimbabwe will progress to the World Cup later this year.

“Hard decisions had to be made, and Stephen Doheny misses out,” said Andrew White, national men’s selector.

“We think the time is right for him, just now, to take a step back and work on a few technical aspects of his game at the domestic level.”

Doheny registered a top score of 17 in the 2-0 ODI defeat by Bangladesh in Chelmsford earlier this month.

Ireland face Sri Lanka, Scotland, Oman and United Arab Emirates in Group B with the top three going through to the Super Six stage.

“We have to start well and we’ve put together what we think is our best squad to meet that challenge,” added White.

“With a seam attack of [Mark] Adair, [Josh] Little, [Craig] Young, [Barry] McCarthy, [Graham] Hume and [Curtis] Campher…