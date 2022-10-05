World Cup: Ukraine joins Spain and Portugal’s bid to host 2030 match

Ukraine co-hosted Euro 2012 with Poland

Ukraine has joined Spain and Portugal’s bid to host the 2030 Fifa World Cup.

Representatives of the Spanish, Portuguese and Ukrainian football associations confirmed their plans at Uefa’s headquarters on Wednesday.

Ukraine was invaded by Russia in February and the war has continued since then with thousands of troops and civilians killed and major cities suffering significant destruction.

Spain and Portugal originally announced a joint bid in June 2021.

“Our bid is not an Iberian bid any more, it’s a European bid,” Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish federation (RFEF), said.

“I’m convinced that now our bid is much better than before. Football is universal and if it is capable of changing the life of people in so many ways it should also be used for doing good.”

The three-way partnership has “unconditional support” from Uefa, European football’s governing body, according to a statement by the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF).

“The example of…