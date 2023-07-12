World Eskimo-Indian Olympics: How ripped ears are preserving a uncommon tradition in Alaska

Matthew Chagluak takes part in the two-foot high kick, where competitors aim for the suspended target while attempting to hold their balance

Hundreds of years ago, the Native people of Alaska’s coastal whaling settlements had a unique way of communicating when a hunt had been successful.

The vast, icy plains had few hills, so it was possible to see for miles on a clear day.

Once there had been a successful catch, a messenger would run inland towards their village and, when within sight, would jump and kick both feet into the air. The village then knew it was time to jump into action and help bring the catch home.

But kicks were not always used to convey good news. One could be used to sound the alarm if someone was injured.

The passage of time and technological advances meant that these forms of long-distance communication eventually disappeared. But, once a year,…