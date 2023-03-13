World Gym Announces New Vice President of Franchise Development – Press Release

Franchise Growth Executive Eric O’Connor Joins the Iconic Global Gym Brand

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — World Gym, the iconic, globally recognized gym brand and originator of the full-service gym model that has for over four decades empowered millions of people around the world to improve their lives through fitness, recently appointed Eric O’Connor as Vice President of Franchise Development.

O’Connor, with his vast background in franchising and as a private business owner, will play a key role in shaping the company’s growth and development plans, with the goal of onboarding hundreds of new units in the next five years.

“With the resurgence of health and exercise in recent years, I am excited to help pave the way for the future of modern fitness,” said O’Connor. “The brand’s rich history, best-in-class equipment, experience, innovative tech and multiple revenue streams make World Gym’s franchise opportunity extremely attractive to prospective franchisees.”

With over 30 years of success working in the franchise industry across several brands, and private business sectors, O’Connor’s extensive background makes him uniquely qualified to speak to prospective franchise owners. Most recently, he served as the Director of Franchise Development at Tommy’s Express Car Wash, where he developed the brand from an idea to over 560 units sold. O’Connor looks to target multi-unit business owners, as monthly recurring revenue streams and bonus depreciation are attractive features to many sophisticated investors. O’Connor’s additional experience includes serving in franchise and brand development leadership roles at Engel & Völkers, Edible Arrangements, and Huntington Learning Center.

“We are excited to have Eric on board,” said Lewis Stanton, CEO of World Gym. “His experience in franchising, brand development and expansion will accelerate our current rate of growth. We have great confidence that Eric will bring on the right franchise partners to assist in…