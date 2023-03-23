World markets blended after US Fed raises charges by a quarter-point



European and Asian markets were mixed during Thursday trade as investors digested the decision by the US Federal Reserve to raise its main interest rate by 25 basis points in a bid to bring down inflation.

European markets opened lower, with the region’s benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 index falling 0.9% in late-morning trading. Germany’s DAX

(DAX) dropped 0.8%, while France’s CAC 40

(CAC40) fell 0.7%. London’s FTSE 100

(UKX) slid back 1.1%.

Europe’s Stoxx Europe 600 Banks index, which tracks 42 big EU and UK banks, dropped 0.9% late morning, after a rollercoaster two weeks for the banking sector following the collapse of two US lenders.

“With the banking sector not out of the woods and central bank and US treasury officials still on edge, uneasy about what…